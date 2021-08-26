Our form is good we just need a win, says Raith Rovers boss McGlynn

John McGlynn and Dunfermline boss Peter Grant speak with referee Gavin Duncan on Friday night (Pic : Fife Photo Agency)

The Stark’s Park boss is pleased with the team’s form though they only have one point from two games, and says his side are in a false position in the table, as are Saturday’s opponents Ayr United.

“Everyone looks at the table, sees that we and Ayr have only got one point and says we've not had a good start.

“Ayr got through their group stage in the Premier Sports Cup as we did, and then they took Dundee United to penalties before United beat them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dundee United have beaten Rangers this season and at the weekend they beat St Johnstone.

“Ayr went up to Inverness at the weekend with a weakened team because of covid and only got beaten 1-0.

"I think it'll be a typical game down there on Saturday.

"It will be difficult like the three games we had against them last season. How a couple of them ended up 0-0 I'll never know with the amount of chances that were created in them.

“They are quite a direct team, I don't think [Ayr manager] David Hopkin has ever denied that, and that's fine. That's not a criticism. There are many different ways to win a football match.

“There will be a lot of long throws, balls into our box and having to defend, so we will have to try and retain our passing game and cut through them at speed.

“Back to back wins would see us fly up the table very quickly and that's what we're going to try to do.”

McGlynn points to his side’s last game against Aberdeen as an indicator of what Raith are capable of.

“We're playing well enough,” he says, “our last game was against Aberdeen which was a big victory and big performance so we have that in us.

“We now just need to add some points to our tally and start climbing the table.

“In the Championship we've seen Arbroath beat Partick who have a lot of good players. Kilmarnock have nine points though it's not exactly been plain sailing for them.

“Inverness have only scored three goals but have got three wins because they've kept clean sheets.

“It's showing once again that the Championship is going to be very tight and this game for us will probably be decided by a very tight margin.”

A big boost in Rovers’ search for their first league win of the season is the return of Lewis Vaughan from injury.

The striker was expected to be out for another two to three weeks but declared himself fit for Friday’s abandoned match against Dunfermline and was among the substitutes.

“It’s a huge bonus for us,” McGlynn says.

“He saw his specialist at 25 past 10 on Friday morning, he was on the phone to me by 20 to 11 saying he was wanting a game.

"They told him the scan shows that there is something there but it's not too bad.