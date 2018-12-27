Owen called up by Scots for some national service

Bell Baxter pupil Owen Andrew has been selected to represent the Scottish Schools under 18 squad for the forthcoming season.

Owen will form part of a squad which contains some of the top footballing talent in the country.

The squad will compete in a high class home nation’s competition over the coming months.

Owen, who plays his club football for Kelty Hearts FC, captains the Bell Baxter Under 18 football squad.

His performances for club, school and for Fife Schools select earned him an invitation to the final selection process at Toryglen where his performances impressed the selectors enough to secure a place in the final 18 man squad.

Owen said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected for the final squad.

“The standard was so high, and it’s a real honour for me.

“I am really looking forward to meeting up with the squad next week, getting to know everyone and to begin the preparation for the games ahead.

“I have been working very hard on my game for the past couple of years and this is just a fantastic reward.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Rector, Carol Ann Penrose, shared her delight for Owen, saying it was a “fantastic achievement” for him and the school.

The rector added: “This has not come without hard work, and this recognition for Owen’s commitment and dedication to club and school football is well deserved.

“Owen is an excellent role model for the young people of Bell Baxter and, hopefully, he will encourage others to push themselves to perform at this level. “With the school team well placed in their current league and cup campaigns, this could be a fantastic season for Owen to sign off his six years at Bell Baxter.”

The squad came together on the towards the end of December to prepare for their upcoming Nations Cup competition which kicks off in early 2019.