Passive start to second half cost Raith Rovers in 2-2 friendly draw against Queen’s Park says Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn

Dario Zanetta is held back during draw with Queen's Park (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

A first half deflection from Aidan Connolly had seen Raith go in a goal up at the break, only for goals from Longridge and Baynham just after half-time to put the visitors ahead before a late equaliser from new signing Matej Poplatnik.

“Great game,” McGlynn said. “Great workout for us; amazing workout.

"I thought we had the better of the first half - better opportunities, better chances and possibly should have been further ahead than one.

"Although even in the first half, I knew they were a threat, well organised and well set up.

"Tactically, they were good, so we kind of had to be patient to break them down and we did that, but we didn't take enough chances in the first half to give us a cushion.

"They came out much sharper in the second half than us; we were very passive at the start of the second half we allowed them to win the ball off us, we were not aggressive enough, it was kind of like we were bullied, and we allowed them to get the ball into the box, which they capitalised on.

“So then it's a matter of a bit of character, a bit of personality coming out to respond, to react to it, which we did by getting a goal back.

"I thought after that it was a little bit open but I thought we had better opportunities to go on and win the game. Even before it got to two each we had chances, and then after that.

"We always knew Queen's were going to be a test because they won League Two very, very convincingly and they are going to be up there winning near the top of League One this year.

"It's not a completely new team (for Raith) but it is a new team, with six new players in it, so it's a work in progress, which I think will be the same for everyone at this stage.

"It's been quite a quick turnaround for us from the end of last season, coming back to pre-season, two weeks of hard training, three games in eight days.