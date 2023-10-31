Pat Slattery: East Fife's current longest-serving player is awarded testimonial

East Fife ace Pat Slattery in action captaining the team last campaign against Forfar Athletic (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

The midfielder, 30, joined the Fifers back in the summer of 2015 from Queen of the South, and since his debut - which came late on in a Challenge Cup tie defeat to Falkirk - he has gone on to make 251 appearances for the club to date.

That number has the ex-Queens Park and Annan Athletic ace in 16th position overall on the all-time record appearance list at East Fife. Slattery has only managed nine minutes of football this campaign, after picking up an injury during the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that one outing, he helped steer Greig McDonald’s men to a penalty shoot-out bonus point result over former club Queens at Palmerston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club stalwart has been part of some great moments during his East Fife career so far, including winning the League 2 title back in his first season at the club in 2016.

He netted a crucial goal in a 5-3 win over East Stirlingshire at home that season, while in season 2017/18, Slattery scored a winning goal against his former side Queen’s Park at Hampden.

A club spokesperson said: “East Fife Football Club is delighted to announce that Pat Slattery has been awarded a testimonial for his nine seasons’ service at Bayview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The testimonial committee are planning a series of events starting in the new year and full details will be announced over the coming weeks.

“Pat joined the East Fife for the start of the 2015/16 League Two title winning season and has turned out for the club on 251 occasions to date, ranking him 16th on the all-time appearances list.