Paul Hanlon signing greatly excites Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray
Hanlon, 34, is a long-time Hibs team-mate of 36-year-old Lewis Stevenson – who has also joined Raith this summer, but on a two-year deal – meaning the pair will be reunited in the Kirkcaldy side’s rearguard under gaffer Ian Murray, himself a former Hibernian player.
The Hanlon deal had been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks, and was finally confirmed after the player returned from holiday this week.
Boss Murray, clearly delighted at the Scottish Championship outfit’s latest capture, told raithrovers.net: “Paul is an excellent signing for us and a lot of work went into getting him.
“Left footed centre-halves are hard to find but Paul has played at the highest level in Scotland for a number of years and brings us real quality in defence and in terms of leadership, calmness and aggression.
"He reads the game exceptionally well and makes the squad stronger. We look forward to working with him and look forward to what he will bring to us also.”
Murray had previously told the Fife Free Press that he’d faced “great competition” to sign Hanlon, who had made over 550 appearances for his former Easter Road employees having first joined them way back in 2008.
Hanlon added: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for The Rovers until 2027.
"I can’t wait to meet the boys, start training and build on the great work that was done last season.”
Twice voted Hibs’ Player of the Year, Hanlon has been a model of consistency and a real leader, in both good times and bad.
He was rewarded with a testimonial in 2018, and is most fondly remembered at Easter Road for his goal at Tynecastle in their 2016 Scottish Cup campaign.
He sits fifth on Hibs’ all-time appearance list, and has left an everlasting impression both on and off the pitch.
As well as a fantastic playing career, he and our other new signing Stevenson proudly run the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation, which does tremendous work in helping young people.
A Raith spokesman added: “Everyone at Rovers is incredibly excited to see Paul with us for the next three years.”
