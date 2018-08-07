Peebles 1-6 St Andrews Utd

On a windy afternoon, it was Saints who quickly took control.

In the first minute of the game, however, casual defending saw Peebles steal the ball and break through on goal but, thankfully, the chance wasn’t taken with the shot going wide of the post.

The surface appeared to be uneven but eventually Saints got their reward for their dominance when, after 25 minutes, Jack Wilson hit a fine curling left foot shot into the far corner of Ben McGinley’s net.

Four mins later Wilson crossed into the area and Graham headed well past McGinley to put the Saints two up.

Graham got his second on 34 minutes when a through ball was perfect and he hit well into the net.

One minute from half time Lee Wilson, the Saints keeper, saved well from a fine effort by Peebles.

Two minutes into the second half Saints were awarded a penalty and Wilson converted well to go 4-0 up.

Peebles tried hard to move into Saints area but just couldn’t create decent chances.

Before the hour mark, boss Andy Brown substituted Rendall, Graham and Drew Fleming with Falconer, Blaney and Fraser respectively.

With 10 minutes to go sub Falconer broke away but his effort was just wide.

Peebles had a chance with a free kick but Lee Wilson saved well.

Two minutes later, Jack Wilson hit a great shot which McGinley could only palm into the net to secure a hat-trick for the Saints forward.

Still Peebles tried hard and finally came a goal for McMath with five minutes left.

Saints weren’t finished yet, though, and a minute later a good cutback from the right saw McInnes perfectly time his run and finish.

St Andrews: L Wilson, Macdonald, J Wilson, Graham (Falconer), Cunningham, M Fleming, D Fleming (Fraser), Graham (Blaney) Drew Macdonald, McInnes, Honeyman.