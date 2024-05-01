Craig Ness's side were defeated by single penalty goal (Library pic by Scott Louden)

Yet the visitors started well and midfielder Tyler McKenzie twice came close to opening the scoring as he had a fifth-minute snap shot well held by home keeper Danny Farrell, before a driven ninth-minute shot was again well saved.

But the game’s decisive moment arrived on 20 minutes when a controversial penalty was awarded to Whitburn. The ball was blasted against the hand of YM ace Mikey Ness at point blank range in the box, but – despite the fact that the player could do nothing to prevent being struck – the referee gave the spot kick.

Ross Crawford subsequently dispatched the ball into visiting keeper Dion Gear’s bottom right hand corner from 12 yards, although Gear did made a valiant attempt to keep it out.

Gear made more fine saves to keep it 1-0 at half-time, with a second half fightback seeing K & D miss chances for Darren Ormiston, McKenzie, Jack Wilson and Lewis Anderson before the visitors were angry at not being awarded a penalty on 75 minutes when the ball struck a Whitburn defender’s arm in the box.