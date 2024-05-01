Penalty controversy as Kirkcaldy & Dysart are defeated 1-0 at Whitburn

Kirkcaldy & Dysart went down to a controversial 1-0 loss at promotion chasing Whitburn in an East of Scotland League first division fixture on Tuesday evening.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 1st May 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 11:13 BST
Craig Ness's side were defeated by single penalty goal (Library pic by Scott Louden)Craig Ness's side were defeated by single penalty goal (Library pic by Scott Louden)
Craig Ness's side were defeated by single penalty goal (Library pic by Scott Louden)

Yet the visitors started well and midfielder Tyler McKenzie twice came close to opening the scoring as he had a fifth-minute snap shot well held by home keeper Danny Farrell, before a driven ninth-minute shot was again well saved.

But the game’s decisive moment arrived on 20 minutes when a controversial penalty was awarded to Whitburn. The ball was blasted against the hand of YM ace Mikey Ness at point blank range in the box, but – despite the fact that the player could do nothing to prevent being struck – the referee gave the spot kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ross Crawford subsequently dispatched the ball into visiting keeper Dion Gear’s bottom right hand corner from 12 yards, although Gear did made a valiant attempt to keep it out.

Gear made more fine saves to keep it 1-0 at half-time, with a second half fightback seeing K & D miss chances for Darren Ormiston, McKenzie, Jack Wilson and Lewis Anderson before the visitors were angry at not being awarded a penalty on 75 minutes when the ball struck a Whitburn defender’s arm in the box.

The league fixtures continue thick and fast for the YM – ninth on 30 points from 22 games – with an away game against Lochore Welfare tonight (Thursday), kick-off 7.15pm, a trip to Dunipace this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm and a match at Oakley United next Tuesday, May 7, kick-off 7.30pm.

Related topics:Whitburn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.