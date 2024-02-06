Craig Ness's side suffered home loss (Pic by Alan Murray)

Yet K & D, rocked when influential centre back Dan Hall pulled out after picking up an injury during the warm-up, took control early on with the wind at their backs.John Smith went on an exciting 60-yard run after 10 minutes and it took a last ditch tackle to prevent him from opening the scoring.

A first half low on quality nearly saw the hosts take the lead just before half-time when, following a rare passing move, Smith beat his full-back and put in a dangerous cross which had no takers.

Into the second half and Wilson shot just wide before another great Smith run was halted by a late interception to prevent a certain goal.

Craig Ness’s team were then awarded a penalty for handball, highly controversial as the ball looked to hit a home player first.

So Heriot-Watt would feel justice was done when Smith’s poorly hit shot was easily saved by the keeper.

The away team soon went in front with their first shot on target, when a number of missed tackles allowed McCreadie to hit an excellent shot across Gear for 1-0 after 63 minutes.

Manager Ness then rang the changes with a number of substitutions and only a goal-line clearance from Dall after a mixed up in the visitors’ defence looked like giving the YM a lifeline.

On 88 minutes K & D were so unlucky not to equalise when full-back Wilkie smashed a half volley from the edge of the box which hit the bar and bounced to safety.