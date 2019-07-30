Penalty saves are just part of the job says East Fife’s keeper Brett Long

Brett Long says his heroics during Saturday’s penalty shoot-out win over Hearts were all part of the job.

The East Fife no.1 played down his part in securing the bonus point, despite a crucial save from Hearts’ Aaron Hickey which paved the way for Aaron Dunsmore to put away the winning penalty.

“I just wanted to help the team out,” Long says.

“They’ve helped me out in other games this year.

“I’m just there to do a job.

“I thought we had a wee bit of a shaky start, but they didn’t really cause us too many problems.

“They kept hold of the ball and moved it and we had a few shaky moments but we weathered the storm, came through it and got the draw and bonus point.”

As a keeper Long expects to face a penalty shoot-out on occasion but says they can be a mixed bag, and not always enjoyable.

“I liked that one!” he said after the match.

“Last year I struggled a bit but this year we seem to have cracked it.

“We lost one to St Johnstone last year by just one goal so it was good to get the win against Hearts.”