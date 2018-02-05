Penicuik Ath 4-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

KSH were rocked with no fewer than five defenders unavailable for selection.

Forced into playing two wingers at full back and a midfielder in the centre of defence it was pretty much a makeshift defence that lined up.

Penicuik took the lead in the 10th minute when Kateleza set up Ponton who shrugged off the tackle to drill the ball low past keeper Paterson.

At the other end a Kennoway free kick from the edge of the penalty box flew high over the bar.

It was an open and attack minded match and the sizeable crowd were revelling in the play of both sides.

Right on the half time whistle, a hammer blow for KSH as Jones set up Kateleza and he finished with a powerful shot.

Kennoway started the second half strongly and with the Penicuik defence under pressure, pulled a goal back in the 51st minute through Collins.

With a real desire to force themselves back into the game KSH looked a threat with every attack. Cordery pulled off an excellent save to deny Shaw.

A fine run and shot from M Gay saw the ball crash back off the post and into the path of Bryce who hit his shot first time goal-wards only to see a last ditch clearance from a defender.

Penicuik knocked the stuffing out of the Fife side when a cruel deflection from a Jones shot left Paterson helpless and KSH with a mountain to climb with eighteen minutes remaining.

Three minutes later a free kick was conceded on the edge of the Kennoway box and Ponton stepped up to score with a expertly delivered shot that crashed in off the post. A harsh lesson after such a promising effort from the away side.

The desire from Kennoway was still evident.

They broke down the left and Shaw was n denied by Cordery.

Kennoway - Paterson, Craig, Band, Rolland, Brewster, C Gay, M Gay, Muir, Bryce, Shaw, Collins.

Subs - Lindsay, McGowan.

Next game is Camelon at home with kick off at 2pm.