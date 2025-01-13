'Perfect week' - East Fife five points clear at top of League Two after 3-0 win over Clyde

Adam Laaref celebrates his goal against Clyde for East Fife (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

Ian Campbell revelled in East Fife’s “winning mentality” after the MGM Timber Bayview side rounded off a perfect week to move five points clear at the summit of William Hill League Two.

The Fifers made it three wins in a week thanks to an impressive second-half showing at home, with goals from Jess Norey, Alan Trouten and substitute Adam Laaref sealing the three points against Clyde.

Dick Campbell’s team had already won 4-2 at Edinburgh City last midweek and 1-0 against Forfar Athletic the previous Saturday to get 2025 off to a flyer with East Fife well on track in their title tilt.

Speaking after the match, assistant boss Ian said: “I thought Clyde actually did well, you could probably say on the hand 3-0 flattered us a little.

Alan Trouten celebrates his goal against Clyde for East Fife (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

“On the other hand, the effort, the goals we scored and our defensive effort made us worthy winners.

“The first half had nothing in it and we looked a little tardy after the midweek match.

“But in the second half, all credit to the boys, their attitude to winning is just fantastic.

“That is four wins (in a row) and three of them coming in a week. We were tremendous the way we went about our business.

“We are potent on the counter attack and our defence don’t concede too many goals.

“It is an attitude game and we have a winning mentality.”

On the trip to Stranraer this Saturday, the assistant revealed duo Nathan Austin and Liam Newtown may return from injury: “It is a big game. It will be nice to have a full week’s training.

Fash and Newts aren’t far away. So that’s another couple of guys fighting for positions.

"They’ve done brilliantly against us in the past – we are due one against them.

"We’ll give them respect and go about our business properly.

Meanwhile, in the East of Scotland Second Division, Kennoway Star Hearts’ fixture against Oakley United was postponed owing to the cold snap that saw all but one league match postponed.

Ally Griffin’s side now host Easthouses Lily this Saturday afternoon as they look to climb into the promotion places. The Treaton Park outfit currently sit fourth.