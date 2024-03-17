Peterhead 1-1 East Fife: Alan Trouten pen earns Fifers a point at Blue Toon to extend unbeaten run

East Fife striker Alan Trouten picks up the ball to restart the match after levelling against Peterhead last Saturday afternoon (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

The Fifers played out a 1-1 draw with the Blue Toon at Balmoor, with that result seeing Dick Campbell’s side move one point closer to the promotion play-off positions after fourth-placed The Spartans lost out to Dumbarton.

Peterhead opened the scoring on the half hour mark through ex-Aberdeen and Dundee United ace Peter Pawlett, with the midfielder expertly finding the far corner after latching onto Conor O’Keefe’s low cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Fifers eventually fought back, with veteran Trouten ensuring the Bayview side’s unbeaten run was extended to six outings, as he cushioned Jack Healy’s deep cross into the back of the net after 58 minutes to secure a point.

East Fife super sub Jack Healy grabbed the assist for Alan Trouten’s leveller (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

And it could have been all three points for the visitors, with Trouten seeing a sweetly struck last-minute volley on the angle just evade the Peterhead goal.

"I think we can say it was a good point to pick up coming up here,” assistant manager Ian Campbell told East Fife TV after the match. We always knew it would be a tough one.

"In the first half, we gave Peterhead far too much respect. I can see why they are right up there – they are a good side, but for us, we didn’t have the show mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We sorted that out at the break and we did very well second half. The guys showed a tremendous amount of character in a game that had little chances for both teams.

"Peterhead had a lot of possession but we can take a lot from it. We can build on this, and we’ve came from a losing position three times now.

"We are still unbeaten too since we (management team) came into the club.”

East Fife now host struggling Stranraer this weekend, with the Stair Park side looking over their shoulders in ninth spot at a resurgent Clyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of that one, Campbell said: “We are still assessing the players and trying to build the momentum heading into next season.