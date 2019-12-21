Peterhead 1-2 East Fife

Two gruelling journeys completed, six points in the bag.

Darren Young's East Fife handed fans an early Christmas present at Balmoor with a 2-1 win which saw them head into the Fife derby joint-top of League One with Raith and Airdrie.

But just as they did seven days previous at Stranraer, the Fifers were forced to roll their sleeves up and really grind out the win at Balmoor.

Peterhead may find themselves scratching around at the wrong end of the division, but will certainly feel they did enough to merit a point on their home patch.

They had more than enough chances to get their noses in front, but a combination of poor finishing and excellent defending kept them at bay for most of the game.

By the time Scott Brown eventually found the net late in the match, East Fife had already hit twice through Danny Denholm and Scott Agnew.

Fife boss Young said: "I'm delighted to get the three points.

"It was a different type of performance again, we had to get stuck into them.

"It's similar to last week.

"It was the opposite to the game we played against them earlier in the season where we played very, very well at home and only came away with a point.

"On Saturday it was nowhere near as good but we get the three points."

Despite it being late December, the Balmoor surface was in terrific condition and the hosts used it best to their advantage.

They'll be kicking themselves at the chances they passed up during the early stages of the game, Jack Leitch, Rory McAllister and Brown all going close.

It was against the run of play that East Fife took the lead.

The visitors hadn't posed much of a threat to Greg Fleming's goal, but Peterhead shot themselves in the foot by gifting away the lead.

Scott Hooper was short with his pass back to his 'keeper and Denholm took full advantage by racing in and nudging his finish into the Peterhead net.

Peterhead responded well and Leitch again had a couple of chances to level matters.

As the second half went on East Fife were clinging to their lead and needed a second goal.

Again the hosts gave them a helping hand, another mix up at the back gifting possession to Ryan Wallace who in turn found Aaron Dunsmore.

The home defence was at sixes and sevens and were punished when Dunsmore crossed for Agnew to net.

Agnew's goal looked to have put East Fife on easy street until Brown set up a nervy finish.