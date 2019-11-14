Pick your Raith Rovers Team of the Decade - goalkeeper

With 2020 fast approaching, the Fife Free Press has selected the cream of the crop who have starred for Raith Rovers over the past decade.

Over the next few weeks we will be asking the fans for their Team of the Decade starting with goalkeepers - cast your vote now on our poll and scroll down the page for a biography on each player to help you decide.

ROBBIE THOMSON (2018-, 30 apps): Currently on his way back from long-term injury, Robbie's best performance came in the Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline in January this year, with a candidate for Stark's Park's save of the decade helping the team to a memorable 3-0 win.

KEVIN CUTHBERT (2014-18, 78 apps): Kevin had the difficult task of winning over the Raith fans after displacing David McGurn, but he achieved this with consistent performances, particularly during the 2015-16 season as he helped the club to a fourth place finish in the Championship.

DAVID MCGURN (2008-16 / 2019-, 223 apps): Now in his second spell at the club, Davie received a testimonial in 2018 for his services during his superb first spell, where his performances belied his part-time status. His triple save against Ayr in a relegation crunch match in March 2010 was world class.

ROSS LAIDLAW (2010-16, 37 apps): Making the breakthrough from the club's youth team, Ross made a number of impressive appearances at first team level, winning man of the match in the memorable Scottish Cup win at Easter Road. Has since gone to Hibs, Dundee United and now Ross County.

LEE ROBINSON (2014, 15 apps): The English stopper wasn't at the club long, but made a telling contribution in one match in particular, keeping a clean sheet in the Ramsdens Cup final win over Rangers to earn his place in Rovers' history books.