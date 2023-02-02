Pinatar Cup: Buckhaven footballer Emma Mukandi called back into Scotland squad

The Reading captain, 30, will join a 25-strong squad selected by boss Pedro Martinez Losa which will travel to Spain to play in the four-team tournament which includes Wales, Iceland and the Philippines.

Defender Mukandi grabbed a crucial goal for her club last time out, scoring in the 102 minute of extra-time to take the Royals FA Women’s Cup tie with Leicester City to penalties – which her side went on to win last weekend.

Scotland’s first match sees them face Iceland on Wednesday, 15 February at the Pinatar Arena with kick off at 3pm. They then take on the Philippines on the Saturday before finishing the group stage with a match against Wales on the following Tuesday.

Buckhaven's Emma Mukandi has been called back into the Scotland women's national team squad (Photo: SNS Group)

The cup will act as preparation for the first ever UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign, which will begin later on in the year.

"We want to provide opportunities to young players,” Losa said of the squad announcement: “I am really excited about the players and the staff coming back together again. We want to give a continuation to the work that has been done beforehand in previous campaigns by the players who have been performing to the highest level. The right balance is to have a mix of experience and young players.”

Mukandi joins Lisa Evans, Christy Grimshaw in returning to the squad after missing the October friendlies, while ex-Hibs star Jamie-Lee Napier will be hoping to earn her first senior cap having been involved with the senior squad previously. Defender Jen Beattie is not included having retired from international football.

Scotland squad

Reading captain Mukandi grabbed a crucial goal for her club side in the FA Women's Cup last time out (Photo: Getty Images)