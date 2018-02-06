Pittenweem 0-0 Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts turned their attention back to league business last Saturday when they travelled down the coast to face a struggling Pittenweem side and were held to a goalless draw.

Despite Hearts dominating large periods of the game and creating the better chances luck was not on their side and the ball wouldn’t break for them in the box.

A good move by Cupar on the half hour mark finished with an Aaron Leadbetter cross in for Jakub Dobes to tap in but it went straight to the ‘keeper.

Then a quality drive by Leadbetter set up Dobes again minutes later but he fired wide.

A Pittenweem header early in the second half saw ‘keeper Gavin Wilson called into action but it was a rare attempt by the home side.

Gary Brown tried his luck from distance but it lacked power and made for an easy save.

Hearts were knocking on the door but struggled to find a clinical finish.

James Ketchen and Lee Allan combined well for Pittenweem but the latter ballooned his shot high over the bar.

Hearts made a double substitution with Paul Laurie and Gordon McKinnon replacing Aaron Leadbetter and Gary Brown respectfully hoping the fresh legs would break the deadlock.

Paul Laurie went straight into the action with a drive and a shot saved by the ‘keeper’s feet and Jakub Dobes won a corner but Hearts couldn’t capitalise.

Cupar threw everything at the home side in the dying minutes of the game but Pittenweem held on for a share of the points.

On Saturday Cupar Hearts host Lumphinnans United at the Duffus Park in a League match.

Kick off 2pm.

Cupar Hearts - Wilson, Sutherland, K. Brown, Anderson, Blyth, G. Brown, Gray, Wainwright, Leadbetter, Dobes and Pennington.

Subs - Laurie, Sibanda, Diop, Watson, McKinnon and McInroy.