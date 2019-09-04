Pittenweem 0-2 AM Soccer

It was a trip down the coast for a threadbare AM Soccer squad last Saturday in the hope that they could continue a fairly good start to the season.

There was a very strong wind blowing across the pitch, so both teams were doing their best to adopt a playing style that nullified the elements and with the pitch in good condition, the early exchanges were competitive without offering a clear sight of goal.

A chance did arrive when Callum Player turned in-field but his shot was always rising over the crossbar in the tricky wind.

Porter created space on the turn but could not find enough power in his effort to trouble McKenzie in the home goal before a short back pass by AM had the rear guard scrambling to clear danger.

In truth, AM seemed content to manage the game in the opening period and half time arrived with the score tied at 0-0.

With the wind assisting slightly in the second period, AM set about being more expansive and it was not long before a smart turn and shot by Porter drew an excellent save.

On 55 minutes, AM took the lead when Leslie whipped in a dangerous free kick and Moffat headed past McKenzie from eight yards out.

The goal settled AM Soccer into a pattern of attacks and although there were a couple of Pittenweem shots from the edge of the box, the flow of the game suggested that AM would be more likely to grab another goal.

That goal duly arrived when Leslie took aim from just inside 30 yards out and struck a beauty that dipped over the keeper and underneath the crossbar for 2-0.

The game was then played out in a comfortable fashion and the three points returned to Duffus Park on this occasion.

MOM – Billy Boyter – The youngster is continuing his superb transition from youth football.