Pittenweem 2-3 Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts’ penultimate league match of the season saw them travel down the coast to face a Pittenweem side level on points.

Both teams were looking for an important win to edge ahead and at halftime they were deadlocked but it was the visitors, who came from behind twice, who would come out on top with the odd goal in five.

Pittenweem opened the scoring on 15 minutes when Lee Allan cut through the defence and side footed the ball past Pittenweem ‘keeper Gavin Wilson.

Cupar hit back through Andy Wainwright on the volley but it went just over.

The equaliser came on the half hour mark with some neat play by Hearts.

A Connor Murdoch pass found Barry Sibanda who laid it off for Craig Begg to cut inside and fire home.

Three minutes later Rovers went back in front when a Matthew Porteus passback was intercepted and Marc Cameron duly obliged.

Cupar would grab an equaliser right on half time when a scramble in the box was put over the line by Aaron Leadbetter.

Hearts started the second half brightly with Craig Begg and Martin Woods both going close.

Barry Sibanda would show them how it is done though when he collected a superb ball from Lee Sibanda and slotted home from a difficult angle.

The same man would have the ball in the net seven minutes later when a great delivery by Sean Murdoch was headed across goal by Aaron Leadbetter to Sibanda only for the referee to chop it for offside.

Nonetheless Hearts continued to press and efforts from Lee Sibanda saw one inches over and the other punched clear.

And in the end it was the visitors who ran out deserved winners.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts travel to face Kirkcaldy YMCA in their last League match.

Kick off 2pm