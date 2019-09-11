Pittenweem 3-1 Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts’ Scottish Cup dreams were dashed when they suffered defeat to local rivals Pittenweem Rovers.

A crazy two minute spell saw Cupar’s one goal lead slip away before a penalty kick five minutes from time killed all hope.

Hearts started brightly with a perfect Kenny Baxter cross finding Morgan Dow but his shot went over.

Cupar should have opened the scoring on 11 minutes when David Rintoul did well to win the ball and unselfishly squared to Kyle Watson in front of goal but the referee deemed him offside.

At the other end a great effort by Pittenweem was equally matched by goalkeeper Daniel Ross who pulled off a great save.

The deadlock was broken eight minutes before halftime when Lee Sibanda lined up a free kick just outside the box and rocketed it through the defensive wall and into the net.

The game should have given Hearts a platform to kick on for the second half, but instead they found themselves pegged back by their opponents.

Pittenweem came out for the second half determined to get themselves back into the game.

A fierce free kick was headed wide before David Cameron headed into the top corner for the equaliser.

Then one minute later, Kenny McIver under pressure from Connor Nicol lost the ball on the edge of the box and Nicol capitalised by drilling a low drive into the net.

Hearts hit back through Morgan Dow but his shot was saved.

Then with only five minutes remaining Aaron Leadbetter was deemed to handle the ball and the referee pointed to the spot.

Marc Cameron stepped up and slotted the ball home.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts host Leven United in a league match at the Duffus Park.

Kick off 2pm.