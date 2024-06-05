Craig Ness led Kirkcaldy & Dysart to a ninth-placed finish last season before quitting (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Craig Ness has revealed that the ‘greed’ of players negotiating new contracts played a major part in his shock decision to this week quit as Kirkcaldy & Dysart football manager after eight years.

Kirkcaldy-born Ness, 43, a YM fixture in 17 years across two spells during which he’s also been a player and player/manager, departs after a season in which the team finished ninth in the East of Scotland League first division with 37 points from their 28 matches.

He told the Fife Free Press: “It’s been a tough year for myself personally, my life’s kind of changed a wee bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m pretty much a 100% person. If I can’t do something 100% then I’m not going to do it.

"I’ve been involved at this level of football for so long that I started to get to a point where I see a lot of things creeping into this level that don’t align with my thoughts.

"By that I mean attitudes of younger players towards commitment levels over what’s right.

"There’s a lot of greed now and that’s become apparent over the last three or four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Players at the club were asking for more money and it’s something that I don’t like. I’ve been dealing with a lot of guys and it’s not life changing money but they are prioritising that over enjoying football or enjoying a good environment, a good club etcetera.

"That aspect left a sour taste in my mouth and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

"The guys will know who they are and if that’s their cup of tea then that’s what they want to do.

"You’re never going to agree with the committee on everything but my decision is nothing to do with the committee. The manager’s job is a 24/7 commitment and I decided I couldn’t do it any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this moment, I have zero plans to get back involved in football.

"A million per cent, I will now focus on my two kids – 19-year-old son Riley and 16-year-old daughter Megan – and my job as a fireman.

"I’ve been a Rangers season ticket holder for many years and I hardly get to go. So I will use my spare time to do that again.”