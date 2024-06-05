‘Player greed’ was major factor in Craig Ness quitting as Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC manager after eight years
Kirkcaldy-born Ness, 43, a YM fixture in 17 years across two spells during which he’s also been a player and player/manager, departs after a season in which the team finished ninth in the East of Scotland League first division with 37 points from their 28 matches.
He told the Fife Free Press: “It’s been a tough year for myself personally, my life’s kind of changed a wee bit.
"I’m pretty much a 100% person. If I can’t do something 100% then I’m not going to do it.
"I’ve been involved at this level of football for so long that I started to get to a point where I see a lot of things creeping into this level that don’t align with my thoughts.
"By that I mean attitudes of younger players towards commitment levels over what’s right.
"There’s a lot of greed now and that’s become apparent over the last three or four weeks.
"Players at the club were asking for more money and it’s something that I don’t like. I’ve been dealing with a lot of guys and it’s not life changing money but they are prioritising that over enjoying football or enjoying a good environment, a good club etcetera.
"That aspect left a sour taste in my mouth and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
"The guys will know who they are and if that’s their cup of tea then that’s what they want to do.
"You’re never going to agree with the committee on everything but my decision is nothing to do with the committee. The manager’s job is a 24/7 commitment and I decided I couldn’t do it any more.
"At this moment, I have zero plans to get back involved in football.
"A million per cent, I will now focus on my two kids – 19-year-old son Riley and 16-year-old daughter Megan – and my job as a fireman.
"I’ve been a Rangers season ticket holder for many years and I hardly get to go. So I will use my spare time to do that again.”
In a club statement, it was announced that K & D chairman Scott Jackson had “reluctantly” accepted Ness’s resignation. Anyone interested in the vacancy should contact him on 07455 211340.
