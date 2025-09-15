Player/boss Stuart Cargill hoping Glenrothes FC can kickstart league form

Stuart Cargill (left) scored what turned out to be winning goal in cup tie last weekend (Library pic by Michael Gillen)

Glenrothes FC player/boss Stuart Cargill is hoping last weekend’s 2-1 home Challenge Cup second round victory over Kirkintilloch Rob Roy can be a springboard to an upturn in the side’s winless league form.

Second half Glens goals saw the deadlock broken when 18-year-old Dunfermline Athletic loanee Mark Beveridge sent a brilliant left-footed effort into the far corner from an Ian McManus pass, before Cargill sealed the win by shooting home after rounding the goalkeeper. Although Rob Roy pulled a goal back late on through Craig Kerr, Glens held on to win.

And Warout Stadium gaffer Cargill wants more of the same when his side – who’ve had two draws and five losses in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division this season – resume league duties in a Fife derby at Dundonald Bluebell this Saturday which kicks off at 2.30pm.

He said: “I hope the cup tie win is a trigger for us getting a good league result as Rob Roy are a good team.

"You’d like to hope it has built a bit of confidence. It’s trying to get the monkey off the back by getting our first league win.

"Saturday is a derby so form kind of goes out the window. It will just be about who wants it more I feel.

"My first game in charge as interim manager was against Dundonald up there. We won 3-0 and we showed really good attitude and application. We’re looking for a bit more of the same this Saturday.”

Glens will still be without suspended pair McManus and Tam Hampson, with Cargill again likely to start up front.

Assessing his side’s overall performance against Rob Roy, the 36-year-old striker added: “I was quite happy with the way we went about our first half.

"Although we had started the game off pretty poorly, first ten minutes the shape was a bit wrong.

"I indicated this to my assistant and my coach and they made a quick change.

"We put on an extra man in the middle of the park and they stopped getting on the ball as much. They just kept resorting to long balls, it kept coming back to us and we were really good on the ball.

"We tried to play out a little bit more. Cedit to the lads, because they were brave to want to go and get on the ball, make things happen and we created some good chances.”