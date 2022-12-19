'Players must show big character' - Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray demands improvement after home draw against Arbroath

Raith manager Ian Murray watches Saturday's draw against Arbroath (Pic by Euan Cherry/SNS Group)

Murray, whose sixth-placed side host Greenock Morton in the Championship this Friday with kick-off at 7.45pm, told Raith TV: “They’ve got to believe in themselves. “They’ve got to be confident because there’s good players in that team getting backed by a good support that want them to do well.

"I just feel at times when things don’t go our way in games then we look a wee bit vulnerable at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to stand up, have big characters, have big hearts and move forward.

"If you don’t believe in yourself in any walk of life or any business you won’t succeed. It’s pretty uncommon for someone to succeed with that mentality so the players have to go away, have a bit of thinking, be honest with themselves as well like the staff will be.

"Did they make the right decisions in the game? Did they make the right decisions before the game and will they make the right decisions going forward?

"We will always back ourselves and we’ll always back the players. But some players need to realise this is a really, really competitive league and you don’t get time on the ball, you don’t get time to take too many touches and you’ve got to embrace the physical side of it as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad