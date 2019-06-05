Popular goalkeeper David McGurn returns to Raith Rovers as player-coach

One of Raith Rovers' most popular players of recent times is returning to the club in a player-coach role.

Goalkeeper David McGurn rejoins the club on part-time basis three years on from his initial departure in 2016.

His role will include coaching the goalkeepers as well as providing competition for the number one jersey.

A Second Division title winner under John McGlynn in the 2008-09 campaign, the 39-year-old was a huge fan favourite during his first stint with the club.

McGurn made 241 appearances in eight years with Raith, during which time he produced countless top drawer saves and man of the match performances, culminating in a testimonial match which took place at Stark's Park last year.

He was also inducted into the Raith Hall of Fame in 2015.

McGurn most recently spent two years with Cowdenbeath after a year on loan with Stranraer prior to leaving Rovers in 2016.

Confirming the news, club chairman Bill Clark explained: "I've watched him in the past and thought he was terrific.

"As well as being a great goalkeeper he is also a fully qualified SFA goalkeeping coach, which will help whatever goalkeepers we have in the squad.

"David is a sprightly 39, and he is prepared to fight for his place in the first team. He still has that ambition, which is great.

"He'll also bring that added dimension of coaching which will help our younger goalkeepers."