‘Port aim to start new year with a flourish

Tayport will play their first match of the 2020s at Brownlands Park, in Luncarty this Saturday afternoon, with Superleague points up for grabs.

‘Port have been in good form of late, so will be confident if success, but they did suffer a narrow defeat against Lochee United last week.

Chris McPherson will be hoping to see his side return to winning ways this weekend and he won’t have far to look for a scouting report on opponents Luncarty, as the sides met on league duty just three weeks ago.

Tayport won that Canniepairt encounter quite convincingly, although the Perthshire outfit finished the match with only nine men.

Luncarty will be a tougher proposition this time around, as they have followed up that defeat with an impressive win at Broughty Athletic and a draw away to Dundee North End.

A tight match is therefore in prospect and Tayport will be looking to their strike duo of Dayle Robertson and Liam McCartney to fire them to victory.

Both players were on the scoresheet in the loss to Lochee and they will have their sights set on further goals tomorrow afternoon, when kick-off is at 1.45pm.

For Newburgh there are also league points up for grabs when they make the trip to face Lochgelly Albert.

Scott Hudson’s side sit comfortably third in the McBookie.com South Premier League and drew 3-3 away from home to Sauchie Juniors last weekend.