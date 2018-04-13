‘Port boss King happy to wear the underdog tag

East Premier League leaders Musselburgh Athletic visit the Canniepairt tomorrow for what could be a crunch game in terms of Tayport’s promotion hopes.

Mussie won their league opener against Tayport in August 6-2 and haven’t looked back in their quest to return to the top flight.

‘Port sit in third place, just behind Haddington, although Fauldhouse will be expected to overhaul the duo and claim the second automatic place.

So, at worst, Charlie King’s men are heavily involved in the fight for a play-off place and every point is vital. The boss was relatively happy with last weekend’s draw against Thornton, saying: “Looking back on the game, I’m fairly positive about it. We played some good stuff and created lots of chances. There were some really good performances too.”

King feels that the last two Saturdays will have helped Tayport’s cause. “That’s now two relatively good displays, as we go into a big game, against Musselburgh,” he said. “We’ll be the underdogs, but that’s when we are at our best. The players have been training hard and will give it their all again.”

‘Port will be without suspend Ryan Suttie but Jamie Mackie returns.

Kick-off is 2.30pm.