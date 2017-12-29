Positivity at Saints after up and down 2017

It’s safe to say 2017 was a turbulent year for St Andrews United.

In the summer the side thought it had been relegated from the East Premier League after a miserable season.

But league reconstruction due to Kelty Hearts leaving the junior game spared the side a drop to the bottom tier.

And Craig Morrison’s men have clearly learned their lesson, with the start of the 2017/18 campaign seeing them suffer no such concerns.

After a steady opening few months, Saints will kick off again in 2018 fourth in the East Premier.

The club’s vice-chairman, Blair Smith, says the tide has turned at Barnetts Park.

He said: “Having so narrowly avoided relegation, and following a very positive pre-season training programme, Craig Morrison led the team off to a flying start.

“In the month of August we won more games than we won through the whole of the previous season.

“Craig has continued to hone the team, both in their style and their personnel, including some excellent business in the transfer market.

“We’ve seen some good victories, some close draws and defeats, and we’ve given our fans some great goals to cheer.

“As the new year begins, we find ourselves in fourth place in the league, and this is precisely the target we agreed at the start of the season.

“We are grateful to our fans and sponsors for their support through this process.