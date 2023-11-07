Praise for ball girls on duty in all weathers at European Amputee games in Fife

Wind, cold, rain and even storm warnings could not dampen the enthusiasm of 11 Swifts FC girls when they played a key role at the European Amputee Football Nations League qualifiers, staged recently at Dalgety Bay Sports Centre.

There was no respite from the weather for the girls who were on duty across both days of competiiton which saw Scotland qualify for the 2024 Euros in France.

The centre in Dalgety Bay is the home ground of the Swifts. The youngsters took on the role of ball girls, and led the players onto the pitch, lining up with them for the anthems before each game.

David Breach, coach to the majority of the girls when they are playings, was outside with them throughout and said: “At a time when so many people denigrate the behaviour and attitude of children today, what the girls did in those conditions was absolutely fantastic and a great credit to them, their parents and the whole club.

The ball girls at the competition staged at Dalgety Bay Sports Centre (Pics: Submitted)

“As both a coach and a dad, I was humbled by the way the girls took on the task with such enthusiasm throughout and it was so nice that the players and officials of the tournament recognised their efforts with an almost minute long round of appreciative applause at the end-of-tournament medal ceremony. I always knew the girls were fantastic people – I just hadn’t realised exactly how, fantastic they were.”

Mirjon Samadraxha captain of the Kosovan team and who was voted ‘goalkeeper of the tournament’ added: “It was a pleasure to meet these wonderful girls during the ten games. In very difficult weather, they did a wonderful job during the two days.”