Praise for ball girls on duty in all weathers at European Amputee games in Fife
There was no respite from the weather for the girls who were on duty across both days of competiiton which saw Scotland qualify for the 2024 Euros in France.
The centre in Dalgety Bay is the home ground of the Swifts. The youngsters took on the role of ball girls, and led the players onto the pitch, lining up with them for the anthems before each game.
David Breach, coach to the majority of the girls when they are playings, was outside with them throughout and said: “At a time when so many people denigrate the behaviour and attitude of children today, what the girls did in those conditions was absolutely fantastic and a great credit to them, their parents and the whole club.
“As both a coach and a dad, I was humbled by the way the girls took on the task with such enthusiasm throughout and it was so nice that the players and officials of the tournament recognised their efforts with an almost minute long round of appreciative applause at the end-of-tournament medal ceremony. I always knew the girls were fantastic people – I just hadn’t realised exactly how, fantastic they were.”
Mirjon Samadraxha captain of the Kosovan team and who was voted ‘goalkeeper of the tournament’ added: “It was a pleasure to meet these wonderful girls during the ten games. In very difficult weather, they did a wonderful job during the two days.”
Tournament organisers, Amputee Football Association Scotland also paid tribute: “They were amazing ballgirls and managed to keep positive and enthusiastic despite the poor weather! An absolute credit to the club.”