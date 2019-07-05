Praise for Kieron Bowie as school leaver scores first goal for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn hailed Keiron Bowie after the young striker scored his first goal for the club in last night's friendly win over Hamilton.

The home-town teenager struck with a powerful left-foot effort from the edge of the area which beat former Wales cap Owain Fon Williams in goal to become the first player born this century to score for the Kirkcaldy club.

It capped an impressive display from the 16-year-old, who made his first start for Raith in the final league game of last season at Montrose after making his debut as a substitute in a game at Stark's Park in February while still at school.

A goal in a preseason friendly may not officially count towards any career total he goes on to make, but it is a strike the youngster is sure to remember.

"What a start for the big fella to get his first goal for the club, and it was such a good goal," McGlynn said.

"They way he took the ball in, moved it, and the finish was like a top striker.

"You wouldn't think a 16-year-old boy could control the ball and strike it as well as he did past a top goalkeeper."

Bowie only recently turned full-time with Raith having finished up at Kirkcaldy High School following his final exams last month.

Rovers fans have been raving about his preseason performances and McGlynn admits he has been impressed too.

"Every day since he came in here in October he's just been getting better and better," he said.

He's only going to get bigger and stronger, and he's also quick.

"He's got a lot of assets, and we're delighted with the young man."