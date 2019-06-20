Pre-season kicks off at St Andrews United

Andy Brown expects to add around half a dozen new faces to his Saints side in the coming weeks.

The St Andrews United manager, who welcomed his squad back for pre-season training this week, has been busy behind the scenes recruiting new signings.

Brown said: “We have plenty of irons in the fire with new players and things are shaping up well.

“We have them back in for training and have been looking at a couple of trialists.

“Training has been hard but the players are doing well.

“One in particular, Ollie Fleming, has been like a man possessed!

“He’s looking really sharp.”

United, who have lost Lee and Jack Wilson to Linlithgow and Thornton Hibs respectively, start their pre-season friendly schedule against Dunbar on July 6 and will also be taking a trip to meet Highland side Nairn during a busy spell.