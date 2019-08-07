Pre-season pays off for on-fire Newburgh

‘Burgh manager Scott Hudson was delighted to have started the campaign with a 4-1 win over Syngenta Juveniles at the weekend.

Hudson said the victory was the result of a decent pre-season from his squad.

He said: “Pre-season has been about getting everyone ready for the game.

“We have worked hard on aspects of the game that shone through.

“I have been stressing that we must manage the game better particularly after we score as we have been guilty of conceding goals shortly after we had scored.

“I was delighted that this was not the case today we managed the Syngenta reaction well”.

“With the exception of Scot Harvey who joined us last week the additions to the squad have been with us all of pre-season. They have gelled well with the rest of the squad and have added competition for places in the starting 11. They all know they will have to train hard and play well.”