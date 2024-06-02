Premier Sports Cup draw: East Fife to face Greenock Morton, Alloa Athletic, Brechin City and St Johnstone in Group F

The Premier Sports Cup trophy (Photo: SPFL/SNS Group)

East Fife will begin their competitive campaign with a home tie against Championship outfit Greenock Morton, it has been revealed.

Dick Campbell’s side learned their Group F opponents for the Premier Sports Cup late last week – with the draw having been made on Wednesday afternoon.

Following fixture and TV selections, the Fifers now know that they will start their season against Dougie Imrie’s team, who finished fifth last term in the second tier.

That opening match takes place on Saturday, July 20 at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium.

East Fife then travel to Clackmannanshire three days later on Tuesday, July 23, to take on League One’s Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill, with kick-off in that tie 7.45pm.

Campbell’s side then have a free Saturday before returning to action on Tuesday, July 23. They host Lowland League outfit Brechin City with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Then, to round off the group, the Fifers will travel to Perthshire to face Premiership side St Johnstone.

That match, which takes place on Saturday, July 27, kicks-off at 3pm at McDiarmid Park.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Heart of Midlothian, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and holders Rangers in the last 16 on the weekend of August 17/18.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of September 21/22 and the semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 2/3.

The 2024/25 Premier Sports Cup final will take place at Hampden Park on Sunday, December 15.

Last season, East Fife failed to make it out of the groups, picking up seven points, seeing them finish second behind Queen of the South and Motherwell.