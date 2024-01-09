St Andrews United began 2024 with a bang by recording a vital 2-1 away league victory over Preston Athletic at Pennypit Park last Saturday which moved them into the East of Scotland first division promotion spots.

Lewis Payne (right) in action for St Andrews United at Preston Athletic last weekend (Pic by Donald Gellatly)

The last time Saints visited the site of Bonnie Prince Charlie's notable triumph, the game had been abandoned due to a reenactment of that Jacobean battle on the pitch!

Thankfully, there was no repeat on this occasion but the referee still brandished eight yellow cards as both sets of players flew into some crunching tackles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United raced into an early lead courtesy of a superb finish from Scott Reekie from 30 yards. The skipper was given far too much time to stroll forward before picking his spot high past the outstretched left hand of Robbie Stirling.

However, that goal jolted the home team into action and Michael McFarlane tested Calum Brodie with a gentle lob before Ben Weekes twice shot wide.

United's James Collins rattled Stirling's crossbar with a terrific effort on 14 minutes, before Athletic equalised when Weekes swept a great cross from Briggs past a helpless Brodie from close to the penalty spot. Stuart Briggs subsequently grazed the top of Brodie's bar with a dipping shot before, at the other end, Reekie and Lewis Payne both tested Stirling.

Payne, playing out of position on the left wing rather than through the middle, provided decent levels of support to Ryan Dignan, outstanding as the lone striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half drew to a close after referee Pare turned down a penalty appeal from the away players following a handball that blocked a Ross Cunningham shot.

Shooting downhill in the second half, the impressive Ryan Roche almost netted for Saints before they did retake the lead through Dignan. Stirling made a mess of a goal kick, which gave Collins the chance to clip a cross towards the near post and Dignan rose unmarked to nod the ball past the despairing goalkeeper.

Briggs then forced Brodie into making a smart block with his legs from a tight angle and the challenges began to fly thereafter.

United manager Robbie Raeside thus made three changes with Lewis Sawers, Owen Andrew and Tom Milne replacing Payne, Collins and Cunningham respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sawers failed to connect with a lovely cross from Cammy Lumsden and Ryan McManus failed to find an unmarked Dignan following a fabulous break down the right flank.

Athletic created a couple of great opportunities to equalise but Briggs scuffed a shot straight at Brodie and the goalie made a brave save following a scramble on his goal-line in the 92nd minute.

Several players’ and coaches’ discipline began to slip yet both outfits finished with 11 men. Man of the Match was Lewis Lorimer for his display in central midfield.

Team: Brodie, Lumsden, Cunningham (Milne), Reekie, Roche, McManus, Collins (Andrew), Lorimer, Dignan (Redpath), Sneddon Payne (Sawers).

Crowd: 144