‘Professional’ cup tie win for Kennoway

Kennoway Star Hearts...2

West Calder Utd..............0

This cup tie saw KSH take on West Calder in blustery conditions.

It was apparent early on that Utd were looking to sit in and get as many players behind the ball as possible.

The overhead conditions were proving difficult and the home side, despite having the majority of the ball, were laboured early on.

As the half wore on they started to find their feet and chances were created.

Watson saw a shot blocked on the line after a Ferrier pass.

Ferrier then had the ball in the net only for the referee to rule the goal out.

Bryce then had a penalty claim that was ignored by the official as the game headed to half time .

The second half started much more positively when Newton got on the end of a Watson cross to rifle a volley past the Utd keeper.

The goal saw KSH play with more freedom.

Bryce and Ferrier were dragging their markers about allowing the wide men plenty space to capitalise.

The second goal came when quick thinking from Grierson at a free kick saw him release Brown, the youngster hit the byline before firing in pin point cross for Ferrier to power home a header.

The home side saw out the game in s professional manner to go into the next round of the cup.

KSH: Thomson, Young, Campbell, Jordan, Brown, Watson, Finlay, Collins, Newton, Bryce, Ferrier.

Subs: Wallace, Black, Grierson, Mair, Hall.

Next game is home to Bathgate Thistle.