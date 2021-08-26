Promising quartet sign new deals with Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers have cast an eye to the future by tying up four up-and-coming youngsters on new deals.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 3:58 pm
Midfielders Aaron Arnott and Quinn Coulson, goalkeeper Kyle Bow and striker Luke Mahady have all extended their contracts with the club.
The four are currently on Modern Apprentice contracts that run until the end of the current season, having all joined the club at different times in 2020.
But they have now all agreed to new full-time, professional contracts that run until the end of season 2022-23.
Coulson and Mahady are currently on loan at Cowdenbeath whilst Mitchell was on the bench for the memorable win over Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup earlier this month.