£12k fundraising sets up dream trip to Barcelona for Templehall United boys

Templehall United 2012 Blacks celebrate Wallace Cup victory in Stirling last summer

Players, their families and the coaching staff of Kirkcaldy’s Templehall United 2012 Blacks can’t wait to take part in the prestigious Komm Mit, All Together Cup in Barcelona next month.

The boys’ dream trip comes after they landed the club 2,500 euros for winning at Stirling’s Wallace Cup and Football Festival in summer 2024. This windfall – allied to a sensational subsequent fund-raising effort which has seen a further £12,000 realised – will pay for players’ flights, accommodation and team kits for the Barcelona tournament, which will run from October 11 to 16.

Templehall United secretary Caroline Somerville, in a party of 56 – including head coach Ryan Hay and her son Ally Nairn, one of 17 players – who are flying to Catalonia for the tournament, told the Fife Free Press: “I think we can win this competition, given the year that we've had. There's been a few changes for the good, and the pre-season training was on top form.

"They have done strengthening work at Janos Korosi Karate, which has brought them on a lot. Janos is one of the dads, so he's able to do that for them at the Chapel Community Centre on a Thursday.

Victorious Templehall United 2012s squad party with head coach Ryan Hay

"The boys have grown up a lot in the last year.”

Templehall United 2012 Blacks, are early 2025-2026 leaders in League One of the Fife Football Development League. The youngsters, who play home games at Denfield on Sundays, only sealed their fabulous opportunity in Barcelona thanks to local families rallying together to raise funds.

"We're really overwhelmed by the support,” Somerville said. “We would not be on this ship if it wasn't for the community. They have gone above and beyond.”

The dedicated relatives organised raffles, fundraising events, and sponsored challenges. Businesses stepped up with generous sponsorships from: Taxi Central; Fife Roof Maintenance; JTC Cleaning Services; Matthew & Son Contractors; UNISON Fife Health; RS Wheel Refurbishment; Shepherd Roofing & Slating; ABC Chinese Takeaway; Stephen Bakers; Fife Landscapes; Lawrie Brickwork; Matthewson Roofing & Roughcasting; Driveway & Patio Cleaning Services; Armour Roofing & Slating; DR & Son Roofing & Building Ltd; McArthur Butchers and Premier Dysart. Fife’s Finest and the Kirkcaldy Tartan Army donated team tracksuits.