Pumpherston 4-3 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled to East Lothian on Saturday to contest the second round of the Fife & Lothians cup against South Super league side Pumpherston at Recreation Park.

Pumpherston took the lead in the fourth minute with Nicholson turning a cross from the wide right into the net.

The lead was doubled in the 15th minute with Smith on hand to finish.

Newburgh could not get a hold of the ball and were surrendering possession too easily.

Pumpherston continued to probe the Newburgh defence with Calum Sutherland called into action several times to keep the home side at bay.

The almost constant pressure paid off for the home side on the half hour when the near side linesman saw an infringement in the penalty area that resulted in a converted spot kick for Pumpherston’s midfield play maker Beaumont. Newburgh welcomed the break at half time with Pumpherston continuing to cause the ‘Burgh defence problems.

Newburgh’s woes were compounded early in the second half with Pumpherston’s Beaumont adding his second and Pumpherston’s fourth goal to set Newburgh an almost impossible task.

Newburgh made their final change in the 73rd minute, introducing Harry Galloway for the tiring Annandale.

Craig Robinson grabbed a goal for Newburgh on the 75th minute lashing a shot under O’Neill.

A series of corners were conceded by Pumpherston which led to the second goal of the game for Newburgh with Jack Cowan picking up a headed clearance just outside the penalty area. Cowan made no mistake with his shot.

A third goal set up a grandstand finish but there was no equaliser.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Clark, Bell, Cameron (Kirkham 35), Scarborough, Cowan, C Galloway (C Robinson 30), Annandale, Gay, S Sutherland, F Robinson.