Pumpherston Juniors 3-1 Newburgh

Newburgh made the trip over the River Forth to play this Fife & Lothians cup quarter final against the recently crowned Premier League champions Pumpherston.

The home side started the game well and opened the scoring on the 13th minute when a corner was not cleared properly by the ‘Burgh defence.

The ball was eventually turned into the net by Pumpherston’s Grant.

Newburgh rallied from the loss of the goal and took the game to the home side.

Newburgh used the wide pitch to their advantage with Gay on the left and Robinson on the right stretching the home defence allowing space in the centre of the park.

The home side conceded a series of corners with Newburgh’s pressure eventually paying off in the 24th minute.

A vicious in swinging corner from the left was parried by the Pumpherston keeper down into the penalty area.

Craig Robinson was first to react volleying the ball home form eight yards out.

Pumpherston restored their lead within 90 seconds of the re-start. Newburgh’s defence stepped up as one in an attempt to catch Pumpherston’s attack offside but a well-timed run caught Newburgh out. The ball was squared to Murray who made no mistake from 2 yards out to restore the lead.

The remainder of the first half was an end to end affair with both sides relying on some strong defending and excellent goal keeping as attack after attack at either end made this an excellent spectacle for the spectators around the ground.

Newburgh were the happier team at half time having limited Pumpherston to the single goal advantage.

Newburgh were struck a hammer blow just on the 64th minute when Pumpherston grabbed the all-important fourth goal through Anthony.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Cunningham (Mackay 45), Meaney, Milton, Smart (Nicol 87), Hutchison, F Robinson, Gay, C Robinson, Fraser (S Sutherland 82).