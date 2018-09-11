Pumphertson 3-1 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled to Pumpherston on Saturday for the first league meeting between the two sides in the South Premier League.

Pumpherston have been the form team in the league this season with a perfect record of four wins from four league outings, so this was a real test for the Newburgh side which has struggled to pick up any points away from home thus far.

Pressure from the hosts paid off in the 18th minute when Skinner was caught out in the Burgh defence having the ball stolen from him.

The ball was squared into the box to Wilkins who netted.

Newburgh settled down and took the game forward to Pumpherston from the re-start with Jamie Gay and Fraser Robinson giving the home defence problems.

On the 52nd minute Pumpherston moved the ball well through their midfield and the ball worked its way out to the wide right.

A nicely floated ball was headed on by Cowan into the path of McRitchie who picked the ball up at pace in the 18 yard box. He controlled the ball well and smashed a shot high into the ‘Burgh net.

Newburgh looked to change their fortunes replacing the tiring Hughes with the fresh legs of Scott Sutherland.

Sutherland had an impact immediately and crafted a chance for himself by getting behind the home defence with an excellent run only to see his shot parried away.

It was Sutherland again who earned Newburgh their best chance of the game on the 72nd minute when a penalty was awarded after he was up ended in the box.

Lambert took the resultant spot kick which was saved well.

On the 83rd minute a penalty at the other end put the game out of sight for Newburgh when Robinson’s block on Cowans shot was adjudged to have been a foul.

McRitchie stepped up and netted.

Newburgh are at home this weekend welcoming Livingston United to East Shore Park, kick off is at 2:30.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Fraser, Skinner, Meaney (C Robinson 50) Clark, Lambert, Smart (Johal 52), Wright, Hughes (S Sutherland 64), F Robinson, Gay.