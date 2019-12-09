Pumphertson 3-2 Kennoway Star Hearts

With last week’s fixture postponed due to heavy frost, it was back to league action with KSH taking on high flying Pumpherston away from home.

Straight away the visitors were in the attack with Watson firing in a shot from distance that brought out an acrobatic save from Bowman.

Next up was an attack involving Craig and Band, the latter got his shot away forcing a save again from Bowman.

But Kennoway didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring, Band on hand to pounce as he spun inside the six yard box to fire KSH into a deserved lead.

It was all one way traffic and the Fife team added to their lead when a Finlay shot from 20 yards cannoned back off the post and hit the unfortunate Nyang for an own goal.

The hosts hauled a goal back when a corner from the right was dispatched into the net by Wilkins in some style with an overhead kick.

The weather was miserable and the mood in the away camp was similar four minutes to half time.

Smith blasted home from eight yards as he stood on his own at the left hand side of the penalty area leaving Thomson no chance.

With the second half a few minutes old Pumpherston took the lead for the first time when Batt picked the ball up in a deep position before hitting a shot from distance that took a wicked bounce in front of Thomson before hitting the back of the net.

The rain was pouring down and the pitch was getting heavier by the minute, any football either team tried to play was more difficult and both sides resorting in getting forward as quickly as possible.

Kennoway almost levelled when Ferrier drove at Nyang before hitting a low shot from an acute angle that again brought out the best of the home keeper.

As the game entered injury time three red cards were shown, two for the home side and one for KSH.

There was confusion about the red cards as a foul by Carrol saw the Pumpherston player receive a second yellow then red, Nyang and Campbell had an exchange of words and they both saw red to join Carrol.

The disjointed end of the game suited the home side as they held on for the win.

Kennoway Star Hearts: Thomson, Kelly, Campbell, Jordan, Brown, Watson, Collins, Finlay, Craig, Band, Bryce.

Subs: Ferrier, Cunningham, Thomson.

Next game is at home gainst Armadale Thistle on Saturday with kick off time to be confirmed.