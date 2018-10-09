Quayside Thistle 1-3 Cupar Hearts

Glasgow was the destination for Cupar Hearts’ Scottish Cup second round tie and Strathclyde Saturday Morning League side Quayside Thistle were the opponents.

Hearts travelled with a depleted squad with first team regulars Sean Murdoch, Aaron Leadbetter and Steven Pennington notable absentees.

Jakub Dobes did well to win the ball in the middle of the park and produced a great pass out to Lee Sibanda. His excellent drive into the box and shot was equally matched by the goalie.

The visitors should have taken the lead on the half hour mark when Finlay McCuish’s free kick found Steven Copeland unmarked but his glancing header went wide.

It was Hearts who opened the scoring when Martin Woods did well to force a corner. It was initially headed clear and Scott McKay sent in one of his speciality long throws for Jakub Dobes to nod in.

Cupar took the slender lead into break knowing that one goal wasn’t enough to see off Thistle and they started brightly with a Finlay McCuish run and quick fire shot but it was just wide.

Cupar doubled their lead on 73 minutes.

A Lee Sibanda run down the wing and a quick one two with Jakub Dobes saw him cross into the box.

A clever dummy by Sibanda left it open for Scott McKay to fire the ball into the net.

Five minutes later Quayside pulled one back after a string of quality passes sliced right through Hearts and David Sexton scored.

But it was the visitors who had the final say when a superb through ball by Scott McKay saw Lee Sibanda stride through on goal and although under pressure easily fired past Matthew Coyle in the sticks.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts travel to Windygates to face Greig Park Rangers in a league match up.

Kick off 2pm.