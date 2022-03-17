Queens win has given Raith real belief, says striker Poplatnik

Matej Poplatnik scores the winner against Queen of the South. (Pic: Colin Johnstone)

The 29-year-old Slovenian capped off a man of the match performance with the game’s only strike in the first half and, whilst admitting some frustration with his total of six for the season so far, says he is approaching his peak.

“Both things were quite important for me, winning and getting a goal, but if you ask me of course I would prefer the three points,” he said.

“Performance-wise I'm getting there.

"I'm not 100 per cent happy with my game and scoring record but slowly I'm getting there.

“Unfortunately it's almost the end of the season but hopefully I will get to 100 per cent in those last few games.”

The Livingston loanee says that the first win in 12 league games for the Stark’s Park side has given everyone at the club a huge lift and they will now treat each game as a cup final as they push for a play-off place, starting this weekend when fourth-placed Inverness arrive in Kirkcaldy with just a point separating the two sides.

"Everybody is smiling in training,” he said.

“We were working so hard over the last few months and finally we managed to win a game.

“Winning that match was such a positive thing. Some of the boys who have not been playing so much came out and played really well.

“It was good for us, playing will be much easier now.

“Our confidence is coming back and we are fully motivated for our next game.

“Every game from now on will be like a cup final game. I'm looking forward to it.

"The game against Inverness on Saturday will be hard, they have been a tough opponent for us, so we will try to prepare as much as we can, get in good shape and hopefully win the game.”

He added: “I'm confident in our team and I believe in what we are doing.

“Our goal is to finish in the top four and we will do our best to get there.”

Aside from the league run-in, Poplatnik also has an actual cup final to look forward to, and says: “It's exciting.