Raith ace Lewis Vaughan facing six weeks on the sidelines

Lewis Vaughan in scoring form (picture by Fife Photo Agency)

It emerged today that the star forward has a tear in his meniscus, having jarred his knee in the July 31 match against Hamilton Accies – in which he scored twice.

The 25-year-old has had lengthy spells on the sidelines already with knee problems – but Rovers manager John McGlynn said the player was in good spirits, despite this latest setback.

Vaughan even wanted to play last Saturday at Inverness, said McGlynn, but the result of a scan and consultations with a specialist, whom Vaughan would be seeing next Friday, meant “we are looking at six weeks or so”.

McGlynn added: “The news is not good but it’s not bad. It could have been worsel; it could have been better.”

The manager said, like before, Vaughan would receive support from everyone at Stark’s Park.