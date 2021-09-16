Raith boss McGlynn backs his side to bounce back from Queens defeat

Dario Zanatta sprints clear from Paul McKay. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Rovers currently have four points from four games so far in the Championship campaign, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Queen of the South their second of the season.

However the Stark’s Park gaffer says he isn’t overly concerned and is backing his side to get the wins their good play deserves.

“If we weren’t creating chances it would be more of a concern,” he said.

“We’ve been playing well in the majority of the games. Other than Hamilton we’ve been defending well, though it was a bit of a soft goal we lost at the weekend.

“We were a bit sluggish at that time, though when we went down to Ayr and we defended really well as a team.

“We have been creating chances and I’ve got plenty of confidence and faith in the players.

“For one or two of them it’s just a matter of getting a goal and kicking on.

Raith will look to bounce back from Saturday’s loss with a trip to Greenock to take on Morton, a side who Rovers did the clean sweep over last season, with three wins out of three and not a single goal conceded.

McGlynn said he will be heading west looking for more of the same.

“We want to get another three points on the board as quickly as we can.

“After winning at Ayr we wanted to build on that but didn’t manage to do it against Queens, so we want to go to Morton and put a good performance on, get the three points and start getting ourselves towards the higher end of the table.”