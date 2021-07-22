Raith boss McGlynn excited by new additions

Blaise Riley-Snow

English midfielder has signed a short-term deal until January, with Irish striker Ethon Varian joining on loan from Stoke for the same period.

22-year-old Londoner Riley-Snow was a free agent who most recently played for CD Universidad Alicante in Spain.

“He’s the type of player we’ve been looking for,” McGlynn says, “someone with physicality.

New Raith signing Ethon Varian

He’s 6’2” and the strong, ball-winning type who can use the ball as well. That’s what he brings.

“I get hundreds of CVs and lots of video footage during the close season and there’s not an agent on the planet who’s going to send you a bad video.

"Everyone looks like they’re the best player in the world, unfortunately very few of them turn out that way.

“But when Blaise came in he ticked a lot of those boxes that I had described to every agent I spoke to. he brings something that we didn’t have.

“We’ve given him a contract until January which gives him more time to impress us and we’ll extend it if that’s the case.”

Teenager Varian had caught McGlynn’s eye and he says he delighted to land the promising 18-year-old who has already played for the Republic of Ireland’s U21 side.

“I went down to a Stoke U23 game at the end of April and I liked this lad.

“He can play anywhere across the front.

"He worked his socks off, was a pain in the neck for defenders and never stopped running.