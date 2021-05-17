Raith captain says Charlie Adam is class act

Kyle Benedictus challenges with Dundee’s Jason Cummings.

The former Scotland international may have had a quieter time of it in Saturday’s 1-0 win for Rovers but was instrumental in the first leg at Stark’s Park with a hand in all three of the Dark Blues’ goal.

Rovers’ skipper Benedictus admitted that Adam was the catalyst for the dark Blues’ triumph over the two games.

"The quality that they showed in the first leg just shaded it,” he said.

“There were a couple of moments of quality from Charlie Adam that made the difference, that's what he brings.

“Probably nobody else on the pitch can make the passes that he made. Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up.

“We came here and gave out our best shot and can keep our heads held high.

“We changed our game up today and tried to get into the box as much as we could and play off seconds.

“We had to go for it, we had nothing to lose.

“We're used to playing from the back but we wanted to get up and keep the ball in their half as much as we could.

“We got an early goal then Reghan Tumilty's had a chance right after that.

“If that had gone in you never know what could have happened.

“We caused them problems all night, we gave it our all but we just had a bit too much to do.”

The 29-year-old said that as captain he was delighted with the effort shown by his team mates across the season.

"It’s a pleasure to be captain of this club, I’m proud of every single one of them.

“I think everyone, from those at the top of the club right through, can see that we gave it our all. Hopefully the fans saw that too.

“At the start of the season nobody even mentioned Raith Rovers, but after speaking to the boys, if you took Hearts and Dundee out of it, we all believed we had a chance of making it to the play-offs

“Yes, obviously we're disappointed that we haven't got to the final, everybody really wanted that, but sometimes these things happen in life and you just need to move on.