Raith goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald happy with another cup win

Jamie MacDonald holds the cup aloft. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Stark’s Park stopper made saves at crucial times during Sunday’s victory over Queen of the South when the opposition held the upper hand, but the former Scottish Cup winner has also tasted final defeat so says he was pleased to play his part and get his hands on silverware once again.

“It gets my record in finals up a little bit,” he said, “I was one win in four before this, so it makes it a bit more respectable being two in five!

“I didn’t want to lose another one. It’s great for the club and boys to win this one.

“Hopefully it can be a catalyst going into the last five league games and we are still in with a chance of the play-offs.

“We need to take confidence from Sunday.

“For a neutral it was probably an exciting final to watch, especially the first hour.

“When they hit the woodwork four times you think it might be your day!

“We lost the goal on half-time and we thought ‘have we made a mess of this?’ Truth be told, Queens probably dominated.

“At the start of the second half we were a bit ragged but the change of shape helped us.”

With Challenge Cup final now under his belt the 35-year-old has now played in three domestic Scottish finals, a record he was unaware of until after the final whistle.

“It’s nice to have played in all of the Scottish cup finals and everyone wants to play in finals.

“I’ve been fortunate to play in five and a lot of the boys in our dressing room it was probably their first.

“The thing is you never know and this could be your last one.

“I wasn’t expecting to play in another one, you brace yourself that another one won’t come along.

“So it was nice to play in another one and especially winning it makes it more special.

“I’m delighted for the manager, if anyone deserves a winners’ medal then it is John McGlynn.

“He does so much for the club and it’s been a rollercoaster season, so this makes it a good campaign.

“If we can get into the play-offs then it will be a great one.”

‘Jamma’ says he now hopes the win can be the catalyst for a top four finish.

“That’s what we need to look to do.

“We have five massive games to go and we want to be in the play-offs.

“That was the aim at the start of the season to get ourselves up there to give ourselves the chance of promotion.