Raith Hall of Fame: What it means to players to be inducted into Hall of Fame
and live on Freeview channel 276
The midfielder was inducted in 2016, and news of the honour was broken to him at the club’s golf memorial day for Ronnie Coyle and Ally Gourlay.
At the time, he said: “I got a wee bit emotional. I can’t believe it to be honest. I’m really honoured and humbled, especially when you think of all the great players who have played there over the years.”
Hetherston - known to all as Silky - was a key figure in Jimmy Nicholl’s triumphant team. He signed from Falkirk in 1991 and went on to make 108 appearances over the following three years, scoring 10 goals. Winning the First Division championship was the highlight of his time at Stark’s Park.
“For me to have been captain was quite wonderful,” he said. “Everything clicked in that three year period and I played alongside some great players. It was also great seeing the younger players coming through like Stevie Crawford, Colin Cameron and Jason Dair who all went on to do well.”
After leaving the club for Aberdeen in 1994, Peter had spells with Airdrie and Partick Thistle, before returning to Stark’s Park for a less than happy spell as manager, but says he has no regrets.
“I knew it was coming too soon for me but I couldn’t turn it down. I don’t regret it and it takes nothing away from what I achieved here as a player. That I’m still associated with the club 20 years later just shows what a wonderful family-orientated place it is.”
John Greer, one of the Hall of Fame team, said said: “Jimmy Nicholl, who was manager at the time, said Peter was the final piece in the jigsaw that was needed to take the team from the First Division and eventually on into Europe.
> Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame show takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on November 20. It will feature a number of inductions plus special VIP guests, Liverpool legend John Barnes, former Scotland captain Gary McAllister, and Raith star Paquito who is flying in specially for the evening. The last remaining tickets, priced £30, can be bought from Home of Hopcroft, High Streety, Kirkcaldy or online at https://bit.ly/rrfchof