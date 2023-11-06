Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The midfielder was inducted in 2016, and news of the honour was broken to him at the club’s golf memorial day for Ronnie Coyle and Ally Gourlay.

At the time, he said: “I got a wee bit emotional. I can’t believe it to be honest. I’m really honoured and humbled, especially when you think of all the great players who have played there over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hetherston - known to all as Silky - was a key figure in Jimmy Nicholl’s triumphant team. He signed from Falkirk in 1991 and went on to make 108 appearances over the following three years, scoring 10 goals. Winning the First Division championship was the highlight of his time at Stark’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2016 - Peter Hetherston on stage (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“For me to have been captain was quite wonderful,” he said. “Everything clicked in that three year period and I played alongside some great players. It was also great seeing the younger players coming through like Stevie Crawford, Colin Cameron and Jason Dair who all went on to do well.”

After leaving the club for Aberdeen in 1994, Peter had spells with Airdrie and Partick Thistle, before returning to Stark’s Park for a less than happy spell as manager, but says he has no regrets.

“I knew it was coming too soon for me but I couldn’t turn it down. I don’t regret it and it takes nothing away from what I achieved here as a player. That I’m still associated with the club 20 years later just shows what a wonderful family-orientated place it is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Greer, one of the Hall of Fame team, said said: “Jimmy Nicholl, who was manager at the time, said Peter was the final piece in the jigsaw that was needed to take the team from the First Division and eventually on into Europe.