Raith Ladies come out on top in seven goal thriller

It was drama all the way at Stark’s Park as the Rovers girls came out on top in a seven goal thriller against Buchan.

The first half began with little advantage for either team, until an opportunistic shot from a Buchan player from 30 yards out sailed into the net just below the crossbar to take the lead.

However Raith were pressing hard for an equaliser and a divine through ball from Ellie Eboji found centre forward Sharon Ucer in space who curved the ball round the keeper with her left foot.

A mazy run from a Buchan striker gave the visitors the lead going into half time, with home side rather unlucky to be 2-1 down at the break.

Raith came out into the second half with a fresh swing in their step and a Tiegan Clark shot after 46 mins levelled the game.

It was a truly wondrous strike - the midfielder found space and hit let rip an unstoppable shot from around 25 yards out.

At this stage the game was very tight, with Hunter in the Raith goal needing to look lively, while Moreland and Gilfillan in midfield were constantly on the move.

After 65 mins an Eboji shot - from an almost identical spot to Clark’s 20 minutes earlier - gave Raith a deserved lead, then the young striker made it four with a bullet of a strike which went in off the inside of the post after a pinpoint long pass from Clark had found her just beyond the defence.

A consolation late penalty for Buchan made the score 4-3 but the home side held on for the win in what was a classic football match which thrilled the spectators.

There was a lot of hard work from every single Raith player, which left head coach Euan Robertson delighted.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everyone today,” he said.

“We managed the game well in the second half and scored high quality team goals.

“Their level of effort was first class and hopefully we can now build on this and start to climb the table.”