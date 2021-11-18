Raith manager John McGlynn says Rovers will be confident but not complacent when Morton visit on Saturday

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn (picture by Tony Fimister)

Manager John McGlynn said the side was on a really good run just now and aimed to go into the game well prepared, with the players applying themselves properly and hopefully as clinical as they were in last Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hamilton.

“With football, as in any sport, confidence is massive but, at the same time, we don’t want to get complacent,” he said.

“The guys have not shown much signs of that and I don’t anticipate that but we have to guard against it, because Morton will certainly make it difficult.

"(Manager) Gus McPherson and (assistant) Andy Millen are two very seasoned campaigners who know the game inside out. I am sure, like all the teams, they will make if difficult but they will look to win the game as well.”

The Scottish Championship was divided into two distinct halves, with a 13-point gulf between fifth and sixth places. McGlynn said the teams bunched together near the foot had to start winning games to try and catch up – which would be a juicy incentive for the eighth-placed Greenock side.

“I see that being a dangling carrot for them, to try and come here and win, and hopefully that’s the case, because that should make it an open game.”

McGlynn reiterated Raith were in a good place but added nothing was guaranteed in football – games could turn on a decision or a sending off.

“We want to stay up there and close the gap on Kilmarnock but you can only look after yourselves and we have some very difficult fixtures coming up,” he said.