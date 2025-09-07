Raith one of three teams level on points at top of football’s William Hill Championship table after 1-0 win at Morton

Raith Rovers striker Dylan Easton celebrating after scoring to make it 1-0 to the Fifers away to Greenock Morton at Cappielow Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers are one of three teams level on ten points at the top of football’s William Hill Championship table after a 1-0 win away to Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Barry Robson’s Kirkcaldy club are second to St Johnstone due to their goal difference being five inferior and Arbroath are third because they’re four goals less well off than the Fifers.

The table-topping Saints – Raith’s next opponents, at home this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Stark’s Park at 3pm – have got a game in hand on both clubs on level pegging with them, having played four games to their five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 52nd-minute Dylan Easton header past home goalkeeper James Storer from a near-pitch-length clearance by visiting No 1 Josh Rae was all that separated the two sides but it proved to be enough despite Rovers, playing in a three-five-two formation, being left outnumbered for the last quarter of an hour by a red card shown to Josh Mullin by referee Lloyd Wilson for fouling the hosts’ Michael Garrity.

Josh Mullin, right, going up against Iain Wilson during a 1-0 win on the road for Raith Rovers at Greenock Morton on Saturday (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Saturday’s win in front of a crowd of 2,004 at Cappielow Park extends Raith’s current unbeaten run against Morton to three games, having last lost to manager Dougie Imrie’s team in November, by 3-2 at home.

Striker Easton’s goal was his fourth of the season, putting the 31-year-old joint top of the championship’s goal-scoring leaderboard with Saints’ Josh McPake.

Robson, 46, was delighted to return east from Inverclyde with all three points, telling Raith TV afterwards: “I think we played smart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t the football we would normally play, but you can’t do that here. You’ve got to be clever. It’s a small pitch and there’s the way they press you.

Paul Hanlon challenging Nathan Shaw during a 1-0 win for Raith Rovers away to Greenock Morton at Cappielow Park on Saturday (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

“We tried to play smart. We tried to flip things down the side of them, we tried to make their centre-backs run, we tried to cause them problems there and we tried to put them into areas where we could transition on them and I thought we did that well. I thought we were pretty smart as a team.

“We changed our style up a wee bit just to try and get the result, a bit like what we did at Ayr United.

“In this division, you need to be bright. You can’t open up and really go after it all the time because the other teams are too organised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Is it a game I’m ever going to go back and watch again? No, but I’m all right with that because if I can achieve results, I’m pleased. You’ve got to play smart and get the three points however we need to play to achieve that. I want us to be that team that can have a bit of everything.”

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton going past Nathan Shaw during a 1-0 win for the Fifers away to Greenock Morton at Cappielow Park on Saturday (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Easton’s goal was a training-ground move pulled off to perfection rather than a lucky break, according to Robson.

“We actually worked on that, so I’m going to give the staff at the club and Josh credit for that,” he said.

“We probably worked on it more with Paul McMullan doing it rather than Dylan, but Dylan was smart enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew that Josh’s kicking power on this size of pitch would get us in and it was done to perfection.

Dylan Easton celebrating at full-time after a 1-0 win for Raith Rovers at Greenock Morton on Saturday (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

“We were trying to go over them and around them because it’s not a place conducive to going through them.”

Robson also paid tribute to Rae, 24, saying: “He’s been really good over the last four or five games. He’s a big part of the team.”